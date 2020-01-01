One injured, traffic shut down after crash on N Clinton near Parnell Ave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say one person is injured and traffic is shut down on North Clinton St. after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Police received reports of a rollover crash near Parnell Ave. around 2:15 p.m. The said all lanes on North Clinton St. between Parnell Ave. and Fairington Dr. were shut down.

Dispatchers said one person was taken from the crash to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police did not immediately say how many vehicles were involved.

WANE 15 has a photographer at the scene working to learn more.