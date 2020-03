FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating after one was injured in a stabbing on Thursday night just south of the downtown area.

Dispatch confirmed authorities were called to the 2400 block of Thompson Avenue, near the intersection with Huestis Avenue, just after 8:00 p.m. One person was transported to a hospital with injuries. Police blocked off a section of sidewalk and street in front of a house on the northern corner of the intersection.