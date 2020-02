FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person has been injured in a fire on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Fire crews were called to an apartment at 2946 Simcoe Court in the Blackhawk Apartments and Town House area just before 9:15 p.m. Dispatchers said it appeared the fire began on a stovetop.

Dispatchers confirmed one person was injured but could not confirm the person’s condition.

WANE 15 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.