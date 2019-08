FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Roads were wet Monday night when a car ended up on its side at the corner of Delaware and Crescent Ave.

Police were called to the intersection at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a party pinned in a vehicle that had rolled over.

Police said the driver was pulled from the car, which had rolled onto the driver’s side, with serious injuries.

A cause of the crash had not yet been determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.