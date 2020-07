FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a car went into a building in the Villages of Hanna.

Police and medics responded to the crash just before 5:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greene Street.

A car can be seen fully into the building. Police tell WANE 15 crews needed to work to get the woman driver out of the car.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital.

No other information has been made available.