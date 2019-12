Pictured: police vehicles are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Baker and Harrison Streets.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash near Baker and Harrison Streets.

Dispatchers say police responded to the intersection just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. They say only one vehicle was involved but would not confirm a pedestrian was struck.

They were unable to confirm any further information.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated.