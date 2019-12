The scene of a shooting in the 7600 block of Countryview Drive.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Countryview Drive around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon on reports of the shooting.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that one victim was listed with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available at this time.