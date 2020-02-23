One hurt in rollover crash near St. Joseph Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash close to St. Joseph Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Van Buren Street and W. Main Street on a report of a rollover crash.

Pictures sent to us by a viewer show one vehicle ended up on its top. The other had front-end damage.

(Photo courtesy of Phil Snead)

Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that one person suffered minor injuries.

No information about what led to the crash was immediately available.