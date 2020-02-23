One hurt in rollover crash near St. Joseph Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash close to St. Joseph Hospital Sunday afternoon.
Just after 12:10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Van Buren Street and W. Main Street on a report of a rollover crash.
Pictures sent to us by a viewer show one vehicle ended up on its top. The other had front-end damage.
Fort Wayne Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that one person suffered minor injuries.
No information about what led to the crash was immediately available.
