One hurt in late night stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is recovering after someone stabbed him late Wednesday night.
Fort Wayne police responded to 5001 Holton Ave. around 11:30 p.m.
According to emergency dispatchers, medics also responded and took a man to a hospital with apparent stab wounds. His injuries were considered non life-threatening.
Police stayed at the scene and collected evidence.
A Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control van was also at the scene for a while, but it’s not clear why.
Police were not available to provide any other details about the incident.