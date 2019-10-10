One hurt in late night stabbing

Fort Wayne police investigate a stabbing at 5001 Holton Ave. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. One man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is recovering after someone stabbed him late Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne police responded to 5001 Holton Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

According to emergency dispatchers, medics also responded and took a man to a hospital with apparent stab wounds. His injuries were considered non life-threatening.

Police stayed at the scene and collected evidence.

A Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control van was also at the scene for a while, but it’s not clear why.

Police were not available to provide any other details about the incident.

