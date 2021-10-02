One hospitalized in downtown Fort Wayne car flip

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a one-car crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Police arrived to the scene around 6:15 a.m. on the corner of South Clinton Street and East Creighton Avenue, where a car flipped onto its right side in the front yard of a home.

An ambulance took the driver, who was reported to be in good condition, to the hospital.

Only the driver was involved in the crash.

As one policeman opened the driver’s side door, an empty bottle fell out.

“There was alcohol involved, I can tell you that,” one officer said.

Parker Wrecker Service assisted at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing by the FWPD.