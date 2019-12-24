One hospitalized after Kosciusko Co. Crash

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Packerton Road and County Road 400 South.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle crash in southeast Kosciusko County.

Police responded to the intersection of Packerton Road and County Road 400 South, southeast of Warsaw, around 11:30 Tuesday morning to reports of the crash.

Investigators said an SUV traveling northbound on Packerton Road failed to stop at the intersection with County Road 400 South and continued northbound, striking a stop sign, going down an embankment and striking a tree. They said that there was heavy fog at the time of the crash.

Firefighters extracted Nicole Smith, 36, of Pierceton from the vehicles and took her to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

A child passenger in the backseat was uninjured.