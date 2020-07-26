One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, and two others injured.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street just before 4 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police said a man died. They described him as a young adult.

Two other victims were transported to a hospital. One of the victims is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police did not have an update on the third victim’s condition.

Police said the shooting took place at a large gathering.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.