One dead, one critically injured in possible shooting at northeast side apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is trying to figure out what lead up to a possible shooting at an apartment complex located off of Dupont Road.

Emergency crews were called to the 10000 block of Day Lily Drive in the Oak Crossing apartment complex around 8 a.m. Friday. Investigators told WANE 15 one person was found dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

