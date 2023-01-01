FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the car fully engulfed in flames. They found a man inside the car when the fire was put out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught on fire, according to police.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim at a later time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information about the crash to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.