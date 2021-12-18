One dead in Monroe County fiery plane crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One is dead after an airplane crash near the airport in Monroe County.

The Indiana State Police are currently assisting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with the investigation of a plane crash Friday south of the Monroe County Airport near Tower Road.

Around 8:15 p.m., Monroe County Central Dispatch received 911 calls reporting that a small plane had crashed in the area. When troopers and first responders arrived at the scene, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire. Firefighters from the Van Buren Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire.

The preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant in the plane who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner. The victim’s name is being withheld until proper identification and notification has been made to their next of kin.

Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to take over the scene. The Indiana State Police will continue to assist the FAA, and any determinations made relating to the cause of the crash will be released by their agency concluding a thorough investigation.

The Indiana State Police were assisted by the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Van Buren Fire Department, and the Monroe County Coroner.