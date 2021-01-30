1 dead in crash in Williams County

DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WANE) – One person died in a car crash in Williams County Friday evening.

Police say Carl E. Williams, age 51, of Bryan, Ohio was driving southbound on County Road 16. Williams lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Once off the roadway his vehicle rolled over several times. Williams was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and died on the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts.