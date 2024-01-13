FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person dead. FWPD believes the victim is a child.

Just after midnight on Saturday, FWPD officers responded to the 4900 block of Vance Avenue for reports of shots fired. According to police, they were told a man had been shot and taken to the hospital.

Emergency room staff told police the victim was shot several times and was in life-threatening condition. The victim later died from his injuries. Again, police believe the victim is a child, according to a news release from FWPD.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner at a later time. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.