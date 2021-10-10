One dead, at least 14 injured in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Newspath) – Multiple 911 callers frantically begged for help after more than a dozen people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar in Saint Paul early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a busy bar on the 200 block of West Seventh Street around 12:15 a.m. and found a chaotic scene with 15 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead and 14 other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

The officers worked quickly to secure the scene and worked with Good Samaritans to render aid and make sure it was safe for Saint Paul Fire medics to make their way to the area.

Now a team of five investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit are working with patrol officers, the forensics services unit, the video management unit and others to piece together what led to the shooting.

The scene is being processed for evidence, a shooting reconstruction will be conducted, witnesses and victims are being interviewed, and investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 651-266-5650.

No arrests have been made.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates that there were several shooters, although a motive has yet to be determined.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman who died to determine the her exact cause of death and positively identify her. That information, along with any updates in the case, will be released on the police department’s Twitter page, @sppdmn.

This is the 32nd homicide of the year in the city.