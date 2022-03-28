ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — A two vehicle crash resulted in one person dead and one person injured in Roanoke earlier Monday.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m. at the intersection of US 24 and Mahon Road in Huntington County according to a report from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

The report said that a Chrysler 300 was eastbound on US 24 when a Buick Regal was stopped on Mahon Road at US 24. The Buick pulled out in front of the Chrysler on US 24, resulting in the Chrysler being t-boned.

Photo courtesy of Huntington County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

After impact the Chrysler came to a rest after a short distance on US 24, and the Buick spun out and came to a rest in the median on US 24. The person in the Chrysler suffered minor injuries, while the person in the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene according to a report.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is currently ongoing.