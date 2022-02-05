One dead after snowmobile crashes into Defiance County ditch

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man is dead after a Friday night snowmobile ride ended in a crash.

Around 11:10 p.m., the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported injury crash involving a snowmobile that crashed in a Mark Township field near the intersection of Fountain Street Road and Farmer Mark Road.

The driver of the snowmobile was identified as Charles Shidler, 30, of Mark Center.

He was riding the snowmobile in a field near his home when he crashed into a deep ditch and suffered an apparent head injury.

Shidler was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead by the Defiance County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.