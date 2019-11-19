One dead, one critical after crash on W Washington Center Road

First responders at the scene of the crash say a pickup truck collided with an SUV just before 8:00 p.m. on West Washington Center Road near Flaugh Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a crash on West Washington Center Road ended with one dead Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of West Washington Center and Flaugh Roads just after 7:50 p.m. to a report of a crash.

First responders at the scene said a pickup truck collided with an SUV just before 8:00 p.m. They say the driver of the pickup truck is deceased, the driver of the SUV is in critical condition, and two passengers in the SUV have minor injuries. One was a child.

First responders said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead while he was still in the truck.

Police said traffic was shut down to West Washington Center Road at Kruse Drive from the east. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.