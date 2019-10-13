One critical after stabbing in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that happened in the city’s downtown.

Fort Wayne dispatchers tell WANE 15 one person is in critical condition after being stabbed in the 900 block of Francis Street in the Maumee Terrace neighborhood.

Police received the call to respond around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have not been able to confirm if a suspect has been located or what may have led to the stabbing.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.