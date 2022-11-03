FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amani Family Services hosted the One Beat – A Lip Sync Battle fundraiser Thursday night to raise money toward helping local immigrants and refugees.

Event sponsors and community supporters dressed up to give energetic lip sync performances in a friendly competition.

The audience, as well as a panel of judges from local radio stations, voted on who gave the best performances.

Votes from the audience counted as “donation dollars,” with each band vote costing $10.

“Our signature fundraising event, One Beat, provides a meaningful and relatable platform for our supporters to rally around Amani’s refugee families in Allen County,” said Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services.

The event also offered a live auction, local food vendors and an open bar.

Funds raised from the event will go toward Amani Family Services, which will then be used to assist over 2,000 local immigrants and refugees.