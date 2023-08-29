FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the on-ramp from eastbound U.S. 24 to I-69 North at the West Jefferson interchange on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will close for repairs on September 5.

The closure will allow crews to complete concrete replacement and joint repair taking place on I-69.

Drivers looking to access northbound I-69 from eastbound U.S. 24 should use southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

Work is expected to be completed by September 15.