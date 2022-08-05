FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Firefighters responded to a fire at the OmniSource building just southwest of downtown Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building at 2511 Taylor St. around 4 p.m. A ladder truck was at the scene, and at least one firefighter was on the roof of the large structure.

A Deputy Chief told WANE 15 the exact cause has not been determined but investigators suspect the fire was tied to machinery.

No one was hurt.

Police and firefighters blocked off the street to traffic but roadways were opened back up around 4:30 p.m.