(WGHP) — Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Monday morning at her home in California, according to her husband, John Easterling.

Easterling issued a statement that mentioned his wife’s three-decade-plus battle with breast cancer, but he didn’t specify how she died. TMZ reported Monday that a source “close to Olivia” confirmed, “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer.”

The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five No. 1 hits and ten top-10 hits. She also had two No. 1 albums in the 1970s.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 16: Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

Many will remember Newton-John’s 1981 smash hit “Physical,” which stayed for 10 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list, longer than any other single in the 80s.

She is also well known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and was passionate about the environment and animal rights.

Her husband released the following statement:

Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall. John Easterling

