FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Issac Martin Jr. was found guilty on Friday of all counts of murder, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

An Allen County jury found him guilty Friday of shooting an acquaintance at an after hours party on Oliver Street last June.

But the verdict didn’t sit well with the defendant, Issac Dewayne Martin, Jr., 30 who started mouthing off as Superior Court Judge Fran Gull gave further instructions to the jury.

Wresting himself from the defense table, the scene turned into a brawl as Martin fought off two bailiffs who got him to the ground as he cursed the justice system and the men who had him pinned down.

“I can get up myself, bro,” he shouted. “You grabbed me for what? What the f— is you doing? Get the f— off of me.” While the struggle was going on, Judge Gull monitored the courtroom making sure that the attorneys and family present stayed safe. Homicide detective Aaron Johnson stood ready to intervene if necessary.

The jury had been removed from the courtroom to deliberate on the third charge, normally called a gun enhancement that can add another 20 years on to a sentence.

Martin had heard the gullty verdict on murder and criminal recklessness.

The defendant, now convicted, has been in custody since June 12 of last year when he was quickly picked up after a fatal shooting at an early morning after hours party at 5001 Oliver Street, the home of Donshaun Banks, 37.

He was charged with shooting to death Dequavius Devonte Tyler, 27, known as “DQ” to his family and friends. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m. .

Friday afternoon, the jury heard closing arguments, the prosecution honing in on the number of shell casings found at the scene from one Sig Sauer 9mm gun, a gun that was never found.

However, the defendant was found with a stash of ammunition that matched those shell casings. An eyewitness said Martin was circling the victim and Banks as they fought in the yard at 5001 Oliver Street and a gun with an extended magazine was sticking out of Martin’s pocket.

Of the 21 shell casings found at the scene, 18 belonged to the Sig Sauer 9mm gun, Deputy Prosecutor Tasha Lee said. All 21 were fired from the same firearm, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Photos of that gun turned up when the Fort Wayne Police Department ran a forensic exam on Martin’s cell phone, according to testimony.

Defense attorney Tyree Barkley closed for the defense, arguing that the neighbor saw three people going over the scene with their cell phone flashlights before police showed up and the crime scene was likely tampered with.

“We don’t know who shot DQ, based on the evidence,” Barkley said. A firearms expert said there were two guns, and one was a Ruger, the gun found a few feet away from the victim, but it was never examined forensically.

Nor was there DNA testing on the blood found trailing from 5001 Oliver Street to the home next door at 5010 where Tyler ran to escape the bullets flying around him. Barkley postulated it could be two other men, one of whom is Cedrick Carter, the man who fled the scene with Martin and is currently incarcerated. He did not testify.

It’s difficult to say who shot out the Mazda SUV Martin and Carter drove away and no forensic evidence remains.

The defense did put Banks on the stand who testified that it was DQ who shot him that morning, but when he was transported to the hospital on June 12, he reported that he didn’t know who shot him.

Once incarcerated, Martin made 18 separate frantic calls from the jail detectives were keen to listen to.

Around 6 p.m. the same day, Martin was directing his girlfriend, Teara Harris, to search for his gun on East Rudisill Boulevard, not far from the 2012 black Mazda SUV he ditched after police caught him speeding from Oliver Street at Pettit Avenue.

He fled leaving the Mazda in an alley way and threw himself on the ground next to a parked truck on East Rudisill. When the cops quickly found him, he was in a prone position with his arms out, he was already full of excuses.

The back window on the Mazda was shot out and there were bullet holes in the roof, so he said he fled police because he thought he was being chased by someone else.

The ammunition hidden behind one of the truck’s tires belonged to the SUV’s owner, Martin said. But it matched the shell casings found on the ground at Oliver Street – the 9 mm Sig Sauer.

Tyler’s sister, Tanaya Carter, testified that Martin circled the fighters, wearing a black hoodie and dreadlocks covered part of his face. A gun with an extended magazine was sticking out of one of his pockets, Carter said.

Friday, the jury heard a taped interview with Martin and homicide detectives Aaron Johnson, who testified Friday, and Brian Martin.

More excuses were recorded that day. He innocently went to the after hours party, following someone else to the Oliver Street home of Donshaun Banks. He didn’t really know where it was, he said.

Then “bullets rang out,” Martin told the detectives. “I was back in the car. I opened the door and then boom boom.”

So much of the interview was unintelligible to the few people in the gallery, due to the tape itself and courtroom acoustics.

But a few exchanges could be heard. When the detectives questioned him about getting caught on East Rudisill next to a parked truck, he said he got out of the Mazda because it crashed.

“My leg was f——ed up,” he said, apparently as an explanation for why he was lying on the ground.

“Here’s the thing,” Martin continued. “There was ammunition in that truck next to you.”

At the end, Martin expressed surprise when Martin told him “a couple of people got shot.”

After the verdict, there was no surprise. Kimberly Carter, DQ’s mother, sat holding hands with her husband and wiping away tears.

“Thank you Jesus,” she said.

Meanwhile, Martin continued swearing as he attempted to get up of the floor. He demanded that the guards pull up his pants, give him back his eye glasses and his legal work.

As he exited the courtroom, he made one more curse.

“Everybody gonna die now.”