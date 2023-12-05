TULSA, Okla. (KOTV) – A police investigation into a potential road rage incident is underway after a woman’s vehicle was sent over a bridge in Tulsa on Monday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) told News On 6 that the driver, 20-year-old Tikeara McCall, was forced off the I-44 bridge and landed in the Arkansas River. The Tulsa Police Department is handling the investigation, OHP said.

McCall is in the hospital with several injuries that are non-life-threatening, OHP said.

Firefighters at the scene estimated the drop to be as much as 60 feet from the interstate to the river. The view from a drone shows the huge distance between I-44 and where the car landed at the bottom of the riverbed.

“Whenever we arrived on scene, we got our medical bags and walked toward the car–the car was actually upside down,” said Capt. Brandon Wright with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Wright said the driver was able to get out of the car and meet first responders for help.

“We got about 30, 40 yards from the car and the patient actually had exited the vehicle while we were walking to her,” Wright said.

Wright said EMSA took the driver to the hospital, but no further update on her condition has been released. Tulsa Fire sent out a rescue boat, but firefighters didn’t have to use it because there was little water in the river. The car landed right in the middle of the river.

“There’s a lot of rebar and busted up concrete and just big rocks, so it’s kind of awkward terrain to be walking in,” Wright said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tulsa Police is handling the potential road rage investigation. So far, officers have not released any information.