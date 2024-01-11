DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Alcohol and slick road conditions are believed to have played roles in a crash early Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department, an SUV driven by Hailey R. Dempsey, 23, of Middle Point, Ohio was heading north on State Road 1 just before 2 a.m. when she drove off the road and hit a tree. Dempsey was trapped in the SUV and had to be removed by emergency responders. She suffered a large cut on her left cheek.

The Butler Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Indiana State Police assisted in addition to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.