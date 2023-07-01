VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver was busted for felony possession of drugs, along with having two firearms in their vehicle, during a routine checkpoint set up Friday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

OSHP said in a release troopers teamed up with officers in Delphos near State Road 66- North State Street- to conduct a saturation patrol and “aggressively combat impaired driving-related crashes”, the release said. Seventeen vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, police said, and one driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. That driver also had felony possession of drugs and two firearms in the vehicle.

Over a period of four hours, officers also checked 188 cars that passed through the checkpoint for sobriety and found that none of the drivers were impaired.