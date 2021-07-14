Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

FILE – In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. Ohio plans to announce its third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021, even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state plans to unveil a new coronavirus vaccination incentive program. The governor said the announcement will come within the next week with a goal of increasing vaccinations.

DeWine said Tuesday he’s worried about the continued spread of the so-called delta variant. He says he’s also worried about parts of the state with continued low vaccination rates.

The governor says anyone not vaccinated is “very vulnerable” because of the delta variant. The Republican governor didn’t provide details about the new program but hinted it could involve smaller amounts of money to increase the odds of more people winning.