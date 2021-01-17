1 teen killed, 1 seriously injured in Lima, Ohio after vehicle strikes tree

AMANDA TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WANE) – One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle struck a tree Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl from Wapakonteta, Ohio was driving on Fort Amanda Road when her vehicle went off of the side of the roadway, struck a fence, a pole and then a tree before overturning.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old Wapakoneta girl was a passenger in the vehicle. She is currently in a hospital listed in critical condition.

It is unknown if the girls were wearing seatbelts. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.