Ohio teen in critical condition after vehicle crashed in ditch and struck pole on State Road 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – A teen is in critical condition following a crash in Lake Township, Ohio, Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 14 and Packerton Road around 6:46 p.m.
Investigators said that Brendyn Stump, 16, of Akron, Ohio, was traveling east on State Road 14 when he drove off the south edge of the roadway. His car landed sideways in a ditch and hit a utility pole. Fire crews pulled Stump from his car, and he was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.