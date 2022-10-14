COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a change to its uniform policy as it relates to tattoos on Friday.

According to Colonel Charles Jones, effective immediately, current troopers and

potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos.

Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve

uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. As part of the policy revision, troopers

with visible tattoos will wear the issued long sleeve uniform shirt year-round.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people

of Ohio. With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the

diversity of those who wish to serve,” said Colonel Jones.

For more information go to https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruitment-and-training/recruitment