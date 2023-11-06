HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Ohio is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire Monday in Hicksville.

A one-story home on Breininger Road went up in flames just before 9:15 a.m., according to a release from the Hicksville Fire Department. Crews from that department worked to put out the flames, and the release listed six nearby departments that eventually joined the scene to provide more manpower and water.

Firefighters found someone inside the home who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The fire is still under investigation.