COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Sunday that all restaurants and bars in the state will be closing to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The governor said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will soon sign an order closing all restaurants and bars in the state to dine-in customers. That order will take effect at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Carryout and delivery food will still be allowed.