COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus, and state and federal health officials are working to confirm whether it is in fact monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a rare disease from the same virus family as smallpox. Currently, there are 65 confirmed cases in the United States. Vanderhoff declined to release specific information about the case to protect the privacy of the patient.