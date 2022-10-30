MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An arrest made by police regarding operating a motor vehicle while impaired led to the discover of drugs, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

The MCSO said 32-year-old David Wheeler was taken to jail Oct. 30 by Celina Police Department (CPD) officers on an Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired (OVI) charge.

Prior to entering a secured booking area, an unknown white pill was located on Wheeler and taken as evidence by the arresting CPD officer, according to the MCSO.

Later in the booking process, Mercer County Corrections Deputies were taking stock of Wheeler’s belongings and found a rolled up dollar bill that contained a white powdery substance, according to the MCSO.

The suspected drugs were collected as evidence.

The MCSO said a preliminary test of the white substance showed “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

After the test, Wheeler is now being held on an additional charge of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse into a Detention Facility, which is a 3rd Degree felony in Ohio.

Police notified the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) of the incident, and the report will be turned over to the MCPO for further review.