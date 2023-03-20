MARION, Ohio (WANE) An Ohio man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly raping children.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Michael Ray Stith, 49, of Prospect, Ohio was indicted and taken into custody last week. He’s charged with seven counts of rape. Each of the victims were younger than 13.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and even though Stith has been arrested, the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information about Stith and these allegations is encouraged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 ext. 5114 or BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.