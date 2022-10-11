HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Hicksville Police arrested a suspect Monday night for assaulting a man with an aluminum bat, according to a release from the police department.

Dispatch got a call just after 7 p.m. reporting an assault involving a man who had been hit in the head and back with a bat.

Officers responded to the area of Beech and South Bryan streets in the Village of Hicksville, where they found the man bleeding with several injuries, including his head, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Police determined the attack stemmed from a neighborhood dispute on Beech Street, between South Bryan and Main streets.

Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Oney at his home in Hicksville. Oney was taken to jail for felonious assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, police said.

Police also found an aluminum bat that they determined was used in the assault.

Oney is set to appear in court Tuesday.