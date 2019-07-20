Ohio man arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Adams County

Kyle Heiser was arrested Saturday morning after leaving the scene of a traffic stop. He faces several charges including Resisting Law Enforcement.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after he attempted to leave the scene of a traffic stop on foot Saturday.

According to a report from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department, a Decatur Police Officer pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 27, just north of Decatur, around 10 this morning for traffic violations.

While the officer was conducting the stop, the driver, Kyle A. Heiser of Rockford, Ohio, exited the vehicle and fled into some brush on the east side of the road. Because of the terrain in the area, police called for an off-duty K9 unit with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

K9 Cezar tracked and apprehended Heiser a short time later without any further incident or injury.

An unidentified passenger in the vehicle Heiser was driving remained in the car and was later released from the scene.

Heiser was arrested for an outstanding warrant Adams County Arrest Warrant and now faces multiple charges including Resisting Law Enforcement.