COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WANE) – Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday morning he vetoed House Bill 68, which would have prevented minors from obtaining gender-affirming care in legislation also known as the SAFE Act.

The 10:30 a.m. press conference was livestreamed and can be viewed below:

“Were I to sign House Bill 68, were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most: the parents.”

The governor’s deadline was Friday to either sign or veto the gender-affirming care bill, which would have also blocked transgender student athletes from playing girls’ and women’s sports. DeWine said at the press conference he was focused more on the aspect of the bill that would affect the most families, and did not focus on the sports aspect.

Last week, DeWine visited children’s hospitals in Akron, Cincinnati and Columbus to speak with families helped and harmed by gender-affirming care as he decides what action to take, he told The Associated Press. He said he was incorporating input from both proponents and opponents of the hot-button legislation and doing loads of reading.

“I’m trying to learn as much as I can to make a good decision,” he said during the sitdown with AP on Dec. 21. “We’re dealing with children who are going through a challenging time, families that are going through a challenging time. I want, the best I can, to get it right.”

DeWine said in Friday’s press conference that based on his conversations in the children’s hospitals, about two-thirds of the minors have not chosen to go through with the medication portion of the treatment after undergoing consultations.

Although gender-affirming care has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is supported by major medical associations, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments since 2021. Most of those states face lawsuits, but courts have issued mixed rulings.

“While I have reached a different conclusion on whether to sign this bill, I do share a number of these concerns and agree that action is necessary regarding a number of issues that they have raised,” DeWine said of those involved in writing the bill.

DeWine said he is inviting members of the General Assembly to meet with his administration starting next week to “establish important protections for Ohio children and Ohio adults”. He went on to say he adamantly agrees that no gender-affirming surgery should be performed on those under the age of 18, and is directing agencies to draft rules that would ban the practice in Ohio.

He recognized there is currently no comprehensive data or analysis on the data of minors and adults who have received gender-affirming care in Ohio. He proposed such data should be reported to the relevant state agencies, the General Assembly and the public every six months.

He said he shares the legislature’s concerns about clinics that may pop up in Ohio to offer inadequate treatments, based on conversations he said he’s had both with those who have had positive and negative experiences going through gender-affirming care. DeWine emphasized the importance of thorough counseling beforehand for those who want to undergo treatment.

“I truly believe that we can collaborate, find common ground and adopt rules to protect Ohio children, adults and families in this area,” DeWine said.