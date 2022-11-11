COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) An ongoing issue with drugs used to execute death row inmates in Ohio has prompted Governor Mike DeWine issue reprieves for three people.

The three inmates had been scheduled for execution in 2023. They are now scheduled to be executed in 2026:

Charles Lorraine, who was scheduled to be executed on March 15, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to May 13, 2026.

Gerald Hand, who was scheduled to be executed on May 17, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to June 17, 2026.

Cleveland Jackson, who was scheduled to be executed on June 15, 2023. The new date of execution has been moved to July 15, 2026.

DeWine has previously issued reprieves for other death row inmates.

The issue has to do with obtaining the drugs necessary for executions. Specifically DeWine said the reprieves are due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide those drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

DeWine has asked the Ohio legislature to find an alternative form of execution, however legislators have failed to act on the request.