COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dolly Parton Day Monday morning, which will take place Tuesday, Aug. 9 to celebrate early literacy and the success of Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Parton’s organization currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month. The program is open to children up to the age of 5 in every Ohio county.

Imagination Library was founded in 1995, with the Ohio branch being founded in 2019 with financial support from the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state.

Parton will be visiting Columbus in honor of the event.