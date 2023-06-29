DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) — Matthew “Matt” Hanenkrath died Tuesday after responding to a house fire.

The call was received by the South Richland Fire Department, the station Hanenkrath was the chief of, and Jewell Fire Department. The home was originally thought to possibly have someone still inside, with visible flames, and Hanenkrath responded to the call.

Hanenkrath was 40 years old and is survived by his wife, Ashley, and three children Haleigh, Brynn, and Bentley. Matt was heavily involved in his community acting as the 911 director for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department, the assistant chief for another department, the President of Ayersville Board of Education, and acting as a coach to his daughter’s softball team and as assistant coach to the Ayersville High School football team, according to the obituary.

It is with great sadness that we report the loss of our chief, Matt Hanenkrath. Matt held many responsibilities in Defiance County including Fire Chief to South Richland Fire Department, Assistant Chief at Highland Township Fire Department, 911 director for The Defiance County Sheriff’s Department, and school board president for Ayersville Local Schools. Above all else he was a father, a husband, a son, and a friend to so many. Our prayers are with the Hanenkrath family during this tragic time. The South Richland Fire Department’s Facebook Page

Gov. DeWine asks flags to be brought half-staff in Defiance County to honor Hanenkrath. The flags will remain at half-staff until his funeral, which will be held at Defiance Elementary School Monday, July 3 at 11 a.m.