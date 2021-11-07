One man dead after truck and semi collide in Lima

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) – One man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Lima, Ohio.

Saturday around 10:08 p.m. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ottawa Road at the intersection of State Road, Allen County, Bath Township.

26-year-old Kameron Lynch of Miami, Florida was driving south in a 2005 Great Dane semi truck on Ottawa Road. A 2005 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 55-year-old Dale Mayer of Columbus Grove, was traveling north on Ottawa Road.

Lynch attempted to make a left turn to travel east on State Road and was struck by Mayer. Mayer suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mayer was transported to The Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The semi was towed from the scene by Big Daddy’s Towing while the 1500 was towed by Able Towing.

There were no reported injuries for Lynch.

The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting troopers on scene were the Cairo Fire and EMS Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Allen County React, Big Daddy’s and Able Towing.