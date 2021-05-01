Ohio crash involving minivan, car kills 3, injures 2 kids, man

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving a car and a minivan killed three women and injured three other people, including two children who were critically injured.

The Dayton Daily News reports that a northbound car on Route 4 in German Township collided with a southbound minivan at about 4 p.m. Friday.

The Montgomery County coroner said Saturday that reports that 31-year-old Katie Roberts and her 61-year-old mother Rebecca were pronounced dead along with 26-year-old Ashley Mance.

Police said two “school-age” children were critically injured and a man was hurt. Police say another vehicle that may have been involved left the scene.