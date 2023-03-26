VAN WERT Co., OH (WANE) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for arson early Sunday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Scott P. Keber, of Ohio City.

Scott P. Keber (Provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department)

The fire happened at a home in the Village of Glenmore. That’s about 10 miles southwest of Van Wert and about 5 miles west of Ohio City.

A witness reported seeing someone lighting a fire at the residence around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect. They initiated a traffic stop. Information from the traffic stop and at the fire scene led to the arrest of Keber, police said.

Keber is facing an aggravated arson charge, a felony in the first degree. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility until his arraignment. Keber’s arrest is only related to this one incident, police said.

If anyone has any information about other arsons that have happened in Van Wert County, you’re asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728. The sheriff’s department also advises calling the sheriff’s office, submitting a tip on the sheriff’s website, or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers about any other recent fires.

Resources to report a fire:

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office – 419-238-3866

Van Wert County Sheriff’s website – click here

Van Wert County Crime Stoppers – 419-238-STOP or 419-238-7867