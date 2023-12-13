COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio officials will take part in a celebration Wednesday afternoon to mark the opening of the nation’s first EV fast charging station funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

The charging station became operational last Friday and is located along Interstate 70 at U.S. Route 42 east of Colum bus at the London Pilot Travel Center. It’s equipped with four EVgo fast chargers.

The charging station is capable of providing up to 350 kW when charging a single vehicle. When four vehicles are charging simultaneously, each port will receive up to 175 kW, which is enough power to charge an EV up to 80% in 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s battery.

“Any industry that focuses on innovations for the future is a priority for Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and we want drivers in Ohio to have access to this technology today.”

Ohio was the first state in the nation to release a request for charging station proposals last year, which was a strategic move to put Ohio ahead of other states for sought-after equipment and specialized technicians to install the stations. Showing a continued urgency to give Ohioans an advantage in the shift to electric, Ohio was also the first state in the country to announce the future sites of its first round of EV charging stations, and in October, Ohio was the first state in the nation to break ground.

Construction is expected to begin soon on two dozen fast charging stations funded by NEVI across the state. All chargers installed as part of the first round are anticipated to be operational by the end of 2024.

In total, Ohio will receive $140 million in NEVI funds over five years to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state. While the first round focused on interstates, future rounds will fill in infrastructure gaps along major U.S. and state routes. ODOT is currently accepting proposals for the next round of funding through 1 p.m. on

Jan. 25, 2024.