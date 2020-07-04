Ohio authorities arrest Fort Wayne man and multiple others in Paulding manhunt

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol have ended a manhunt Saturday after arresting multiple suspects in Paulding County.

WANE 15 received information from Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jonathon Gray and state highway patrol dispatcher Patrick Bowsher.

Saturday at 7:42 a.m. a state trooper attempted to pull over a speeding car with four people in it going eastbound on US 24 at Mile Post 3. The car did not pull over and a chase ensued.

The driver, from Fort Wayne, eventually struck a tree and was arrested. While a second passenger quickly gave themselves up, the remaining two passengers fled and couldn’t be found.

A manhunt then began. Authorities formed a perimeter between US-127 and County Road 60 West to Township Road 101 North to County Road 82 and back to US-127.

At about 1 p.m. the two remaining suspects were found in a field within that perimeter.

Lt. Gray said the driver will be charged for speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended licence. There are possible pending charges for possession of weapons.